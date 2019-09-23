Financials
September 23, 2019 / 8:50 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Germany's Adler Real Estate to buy ADO Group for 708 mln euros

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Germany’s Adler Real Estate has agreed to buy ADO Group, a Tel Aviv-listed shareholder in ADO Properties, for 708 million euros ($777 million), the companies said on Monday.

Following the acquisition, Adler will hold a 33% stake in ADO Properties, a 4.4 billion euro German-listed residential real estate company focused on Berlin. ADO Group will be delisted from the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

The 708 million euro value represents an 83% premium on ADO Group’s closing share price on Sunday. Shares were up 60.5% in Tel Aviv in late-morning trade.

Adler said the deal will be funded by a combination of a rights issue, fully guaranteed and backstopped by Adler anchor shareholders, cash from disposals of non-yielding assets and financial debt. ($1 = 0.9110 euros) (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Tova Cohen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
