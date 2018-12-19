FDA declines to approve re-launch of ADMA Biologics' Bivigam

Dec 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday declined to approve ADMA Biologics Inc’s application to re-launch its immune deficiency treatment Bivigam, the company said.

The FDA decision comes more than two years after the drug’s previous owner suspended its production.

Bivigam is a treatment given through the veins for patients with primary humoral immunodeficiency, a condition that compromises the body’s ability to fight infections. (Reporting by Manogna Maddipatla and Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)