Greek grid operator launches tenders for Attica-Crete power link

ATHENS, May 24 (Reuters) - Greek grid operator ADMIE on Friday launched two tenders to build two undersea cables linking the island of Crete to mainland Attica, the energy ministry said.

The 915 million euro ($1.02 billion) project will be completed within 2022, the ministry said.

Greece has said that the power link is key to the energy security supply of Crete which is now relying on three oil-fired plants that will need to ramp down production in the coming years. ($1 = 0.8936 euros) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)