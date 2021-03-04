Insurer Admiral profit rises as reduced driving during pandemic curbs claims

March 4 (Reuters) - Insurer Admiral Group Plc posted higher full-year earnings on Thursday, as it paid out fewer claims relating to car repairs and accidents, with repeated coronavirus lockdowns in the UK keeping people away from roads.
Pre-tax profit from continuing operations jumped to 608.2 million pounds ($848.86 million) for the year ended Dec. 31 from 505.1 million pounds a year ago.
$1 = 0.7165 pounds Reporting by Muvija M and Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich
