Insurer Admiral warns on economic disruption from a "hard Brexit"

March 7 (Reuters) - Insurer Admiral Group Plc said on Thursday it had run stress tests to Brexit-proof its business, flagging potential economic disruptions that may arise from a “hard Brexit”, as it reported better-than-expected 2018 earnings.

The Cardiff-based motor and home insurer’s pretax profit jumped 18 percent to 479.3 million pounds ($631.19 million) for the year ended Dec. 31, above a company-supplied forecast of 445.8 million pounds, boosted by a growth in customer numbers. ($1 = 0.7594 pounds)

