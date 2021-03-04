UPDATE 1-Motor insurer Admiral profit jumps as multiple UK lockdowns keep claims in check

(Adds industry background, dividend)

March 4 (Reuters) - Insurer Admiral Group Plc posted a 20% jump in full-year earnings on Thursday, buoyed by fewer payouts for car repair and accident related claims as multiple coronavirus lockdowns kept Britons away from roads.

Motor insurers have been a bright spot for the insurance sector that faces billions of dollars in pandemic-linked claims, including those for business interruptions and event cancellations due to virus restrictions.

The FTSE 100-listed company, which re-instated dividend along with a special dividend in August after announcing first-half results, said pre-tax profit from continuing operations jumped to 608.2 million pounds ($848.86 million) for the year ended Dec. 31 from 505.1 million pounds a year ago.

Its combined ratio, the main gauge of an insurer’s profitability, was 81.2% versus 88.6% a year earlier. A ratio below 100% indicates that premiums earned exceeded claims.

Admiral proposed a final dividend of 86 pence per share, up 12% from a year ago.

