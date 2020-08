Aug 12 (Reuters) - Insurer Admiral on Wednesday posted higher first-half profit as motor claims dropped with Britons staying off roads during strict coronavirus lockdowns in March and April, and reinstated its special dividend.

Statutory pretax profit surged 31% to 286.1 million pounds ($373.10 million) for the six months ended June 30. ($1 = 0.7668 pounds) (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)