UPDATE 2-Insurer Admiral CEO to retire after robust 2019

By Muvija M

March 5 (Reuters) - Admiral said on Thursday its co-founder and Chief Executive David Stevens would retire after nearly three decades with the car and home insurer, as the company defied a tough market to post strong results for 2019.

Stevens, who co-founded Admiral in 1991 and has been its CEO since May 2016, has transformed the business into one of UK’s largest motor insurers, with over 10,000 employees and seven million customers.

He is set to retire in 12 months’ time, with UK and European insurance operations’ head Milena Mondini set to replace him.

Separately, the company posted a 10% jump in 2019 pretax profit to 522.6 million pounds ($673.2 million) and announced a one-time bonus of 500 pounds to employees.

Admiral’s shares, which outperformed rivals in 2019, handed back earlier gains to turn flat by 0917 GMT.

While British motor insurance prices picked up overall in 2019, insurers have struggled with steep claims as cars, fitted with new technology, get more expensive to repair.

“Over the past couple of years we have seen a significant increase in costs of repairing cars. But we saw some of those increases slow down in 2019” Chief Financial Officer Geraint Jones told Reuters.

A change to the rate used to calculate compensation for personal injuries lifted some of the uncertainty in the market, helping Admiral release money that had been put aside for those claims written in prior years.

“This (releases) in part is due to some ‘unclogging’ of large claims settlements caused by the recent certainty, but also generally much more positive trends on big claims than we expected,” Jones said.

The results are in stark contrast to sharp falls in earnings smaller peers Direct Line and Hastings reported earlier this month.

Admiral also hiked its dividend by 11% to 140 pence for the year.

“We would expect significant releases again in 2020, though possibly not quite of the magnitude seen in 2019,” Jones said.

He forecast no significant impact from the coronavirus outbreak on the company’s travel business as it is a small part of the overall operations, but added that most international business travel plans had been cancelled due to the virus. ($1 = 0.78 pounds) (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel, Sriraj Kalluvila and Philippa Fletcher)