UAE's NPCC wins $744 million Abu Dhabi oilfield development contract

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi-headquartered National Petroleum Construction Company (NPCC) has been awarded a $744 million local oilfield development contract, state news agency WAM reported on Tuesday, citing state-owned Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC).

The engineering, procurement and construction contract is for the for the full field development of the Belbazem Offshore Block in Abu Dhabi, WAM said.

The contract awarded by Al Yasat Petroleum Operations Company, a joint venture between ADNOC and China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC).

Writing by Alexander Cornwell, editing by Louise Heavens

