REFILE-UAE's ADNOC to look at potential bond issue - CFO

ABU DHABI, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) will look at a potential bond issue, its group chief financial officer said on Wednesday.

Asked whether ADNOC would look at a bond issue in the first quarter of 2020, Mark Cutis said at a Bloomberg event: “We will take a look. These are historically low interest (rates), so if you’re not issuing, you’re making a big judgement call.”

ADNOC was given an AA credit rating by Fitch in February.