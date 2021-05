FILE PHOTO: Logos of ADNOC are seen at Gastech, the world's biggest expo for the gas industry, in Chiba, Japan, April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

CAIRO - (Reuters) - UAE’S ADNOC Distribution named on Thursday Bader Al Lamki as its new chief executive officer, effective May 27, the company said in a statement.

Lamki who is replacing Ahmed Al Shamsi, recently held a role as chief executive at the UAE national center cooling company (PJSC).