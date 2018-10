ABU DHABI, Oct 8 (Reuters) - State energy giant Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) on Monday signed a strategic partnership agreement with Baker Hughes, allowing the world’s second-largest services company to acquire a 5 percent stake in ADNOC’s drilling unit.

The transaction values ADNOC Drilling at about $11 billion and Baker Hughes will receive a seat on ADNOC Drilling’s board of directors. (Reporting by Rania El Gamal, editing by Louise Heavens)