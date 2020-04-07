UAE's ADNOC assures India of extra LPG supply - India oil ministry

NEW DELHI, April 7 (Reuters) -

* Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) has assured India of additional supply of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to meet the country’s growing demand after the Indian government announced it would give free LPG cylinders to the poor for the three months ending June, India’s Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Tuesday.

* India has assured full support to ADNOC, UAE’s national oil company, in sourcing crude oil for the South Asian nation’s strategic petroleum reserves, Pradhan said.

* Pradhan spoke to ADNOC Chief Executive Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber via video-conference earlier in the day. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma in New Delhi; Editing by David Clarke)