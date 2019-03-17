Financials
March 17, 2019 / 9:06 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

ADNOC awards Japan’s Inpex Corp onshore exploration concession

1 Min Read

DUBAI, March 17 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) awarded Japan’s Inpex Corp an onshore exploration concession in Abu Dhabi’s competitive block bid round, ADNOC said in a statement on Sunday.

Inpex will hold a 100 percent stake in the exploration phase, while ADNOC has the option to hold a 60 percent stake in the production phase of the concession, the statement said.

The 35-year concession is for Onshore Block 4, and Inpex will invest up to 646 million UAE dirhams ($175.89 million) in the block, ADNOC said. ($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Nafisa Eltahir; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below