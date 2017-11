Nov 28 (Reuters) - ADNOC Distribution’s books for its initial public offering are covered on the base deal size, according to a term sheet by one of its bookruners seen by Reuters.

The information came after Abu Dhabi National Oil Co’s (ADNOC) unit on Sunday set an indicative price range for its IPO that could raise as much as $2 billion to become the biggest listing in the United Arab Emirates since 2007.