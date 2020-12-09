Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Middle East & Africa

UAE's ADNOC awards Occidental onshore exploration concession

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi National Company (ADNOC) said on Wednesday it had signed an exploration concession agreement with Occidental Petroleum Corp for onshore block 5.

Occidental will have a 100% stake in the exploration phase and will invest up to 514 million dirhams ($140 million), including a participation fee, it said.

The block covers 4,212 square km southeast of Abu Dhabi city.

Writing by Alexander Cornwell, editing by Louise Heavens

