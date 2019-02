DUBAI, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. (ADNOC) said on Saturday it awarded the U.S.-based Occidental Petroleum an onshore block, known as Onshore Block 3.

Occidental will have a 35-year concession and invest $244 million during the exploration phase of the block, which covers an area of 5,782 square kilometres in al-Dhafrah region in the emirate of Abu Dhabi. (Reporting by Rania El Gamal, editing by Louise Heavens)