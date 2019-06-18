Funds News
June 18, 2019 / 8:12 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Adobe posts 25% rise in quarterly revenue

1 Min Read

June 18 (Reuters) - Adobe Inc on Tuesday reported a 25% rise in quarterly revenue, driven by growth in its digital media business that houses its flagship product Creative Cloud.

The San Jose, California-based company’s revenue rose to $2.74 billion in the second quarter ended May 31, from $2.20 billion a year earlier.

Net income fell to $632.6 million, or $1.29 per share, in the quarter, from $663.2 million, or $1.33 per share. (Reporting by Sayanti Chakraborty in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

