Dec 14 (Reuters) - Photoshop maker Adobe Systems Inc reported a 25 percent rise in quarterly revenue, driven by strength in its digital media business.

The company’s net income rose to $501.5 million, or $1 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 1, from $399.6 million, or 80 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $2.01 billion from $1.61 billion. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)