September 13, 2018 / 8:09 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Photoshop maker Adobe's quarterly revenue rises 24 pct

1 Min Read

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Adobe Systems Inc on Thursday reported a 24.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue, driven by strength in its digital media business, which houses its flagship Creative Cloud products, including Photoshop.

The company’s net income rose to $666.3 million, or $1.34 per share, in the third quarter ended Aug. 31, from $419.6 million, or 84 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $2.29 billion from $1.84 billion. (Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

