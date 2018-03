March 15 (Reuters) - Adobe Systems Inc’s quarterly revenue rose nearly 24 percent, led by higher subscriptions for its flagship Creative Cloud product that houses Photoshop.

The company said on Thursday its net income rose to $583.1 million or $1.17 per share in the first quarter ended March 2, from $398.5 million or 80 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $2.08 billion from $1.68 billion. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)