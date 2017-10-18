Adobe forecasts fiscal 2018 revenue, profit above expectations

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Photoshop maker Adobe Systems Inc forecast better-than-expected revenue and profit for fiscal 2018 on growth in its cloud business, sending its shares up 5 percent in extended trading.

The company said on Wednesday that it expects revenue of $8.7 billion and profit of around $5.50 per share for fiscal 2018.

Analysts were expecting revenue of $8.68 billion and profit of $5.21 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.