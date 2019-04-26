3rd Circuit upholds ADP's restrictions for employee stock awards

New Jersey payroll software company Automatic Data Processing had a legitimate business interest in requiring high-performing employees to sign non-compete agreements and similar pledges to qualify for stock option awards, a federal appeals court ruled.

In a unanimous opinion on Friday, a three-judge panel of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals vacated a lower court’s ruling finding the agreements unenforceable, saying they were necessary to protect ADP’s client relationships and goodwill, interests that New Jersey courts, “consistently recognize as legitimate.”

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2GKwMSf