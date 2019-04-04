ADP eyes 40 to 50 pct revenue growth by 2025 ahead of privatisation

PARIS, April 4 (Reuters) - French airport operator ADP on Thursday said it was eyeing a 40 to 50 percent revenue increase by 2025 as it plans to beef up investments at its Orly and Roissy-Charles-de-Gaulle airports in Paris.

ADP - which is set to be privatised by the French state, its majority shareholder with a 50.6 percent stake - also pledged to keep a 60 percent dividend payout ratio, according to a presentation published on its website ahead of an investor day on Friday.

Last year, sales at ADP stood at 4.48 billion euros ($5.02 billion), up 24 percent.

The French government has made no decision yet about the size of the stake the state might keep in ADP but several companies including Australia’s Macquarie and minority shareholder Vinci have expressed interest.

Earlier this week, ADP said it was planning a 6 billion euro investment budget over the 2021-2025 period to modernise its core infrastructure activities, doubling its spending goal for 2016-2020. ($1 = 0.8916 euros) (Reporting by Jean-Michel Belot; Writing by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Sarah White)