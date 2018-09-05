Sale of state's stake in ADP will not happen before mid-Feb. 2019 - CEO

PARIS, Sept 5 (Reuters) - The sell down of the French state’s 50.6 percent stake in airports operator Aeroports de Paris (ADP) will not take place before mid-February 2019, its chief executive Augustin de Romanet said on Wednesday.

This privatisation is part of President Emmanuel Macron’s plan for the government to have a lighter touch on the economy and to help finance a 10 billion-euro government fund to support innovation.

“This sale of state-owned shares will... certainly not take place before the publication of the company’s results in mid-February 2019,” de Romanet told Radio Classique.

“Afterwards, it will be up to the government to make the decision, of course.” (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume Writing by Mathieu Rosemain Editiy by Richard Lough)