ADP expects Paris airports traffic to grow by up to 2.5% this year

PARIS, Feb 10 (Reuters) - French airport operator ADP said on Monday traffic at its Paris airports could grow by 2% to 2.5% this year.

ADP, a potential candidate for privatisation, also said in a statement it expects its consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) to grow by between 3.5% and 5.5% in 2020.

The company said it would propose a dividend of 3.70 euros ($4.04) per share for 2019, stable compared with 2018.