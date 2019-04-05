French airport operator ADP is ready for privatisation - CEO

PARIS, April 5 (Reuters) - Paris airport operator ADP is ready for privatisation if the French state goes ahead with the sale of its majority stake, Chief Executive Augustin de Romanet said on Friday.

“We have prepared ourselves so that we can continue to improve service quality if the state decides to relinquish control,” de Romanet told RTL radio, adding that it was “up to the government” whether to sell its entire 50.6 percent holding.

The operator of Charles de Gaulle and Orly airports, which has been earmarked for privatisation, on Thursday outlined investment plans designed to boost revenue at the two Paris hubs by 40-50 percent by 2025.

The French government has yet to specify the size of the ADP stake it plans to sell, but several companies including Australia’s Macquarie and minority shareholder Vinci have expressed interest. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Laurence Frost)