LJUBLJANA, May 23 (Reuters) - Insurer Generali CEE Holding BV, a part of Italian Generali Group, said it had agreed to purchase 100 percent of Slovenian insurer Adriatic Slovenica.

“With the takeover Generali Group will become the second-largest insurer on the Slovenian market,” it said in a statement, adding that the takeover still needs regulatory approval. (Reporting by Marja Novak, editing by Louise Heavens)