FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Funds News
May 8, 2018 / 12:12 AM / in 2 hours

S.Korea's SK Telecom to buy majority stake in parent of Carlyle-owned ADT Caps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, May 8 (Reuters) - South Korea’s largest telecom firm, SK Telecom Co Ltd, said on Tuesday it will buy a majority stake worth 702 billion won ($651 million) in the parent firm of domestic security systems company ADT Caps.

SK Telecom said in a regulatory filing that it is buying a 55 percent stake in Siren Holdings Korea, a holding company that owns 100 pct of ADT Caps, to strengthen its security business and expand its household clients.

ADT Caps, a former unit of Tyco International Inc, was owned by Carlyle after the private equity firm bought it in an auction for $1.93 billion in February 2014. ($1 = 1,078.4100 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.