Home security firm ADT's revenue rises 7 pct

March 11 (Reuters) - ADT Inc reported a 7 percent increase in its fourth-quarter revenue, benefiting from addition of customers and improved average pricing.

The company reported a net loss of $149 million, or 20 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of $638 million, or 99 cents per share, a year earlier, when it recorded a benefit due to the U.S. tax reform.

Revenue rose to $1.19 billion from $1.11 billion. (Reporting by Sayanti Chakraborty in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)