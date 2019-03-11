Company News
March 11, 2019 / 8:14 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Home security firm ADT's revenue rises 7 pct

1 Min Read

March 11 (Reuters) - ADT Inc reported a 7 percent increase in its fourth-quarter revenue, benefiting from addition of customers and improved average pricing.

The company reported a net loss of $149 million, or 20 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of $638 million, or 99 cents per share, a year earlier, when it recorded a benefit due to the U.S. tax reform.

Revenue rose to $1.19 billion from $1.11 billion. (Reporting by Sayanti Chakraborty in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below