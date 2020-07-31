Lawmakers ask FTC to probe online ad industry, pointing to 'widespread' violations

A group of ten U.S. lawmakers is urging the U.S. Federal Trade Commission to investigate “widespread privacy violations” by companies in the advertising technology industry accused of selling individuals’ data without their knowledge.

In a statement announcing the group’s joint letter to the FTC on Friday, leaders of the mostly Democratic coalition warned of companies tracking individuals at protests and places of worship and then selling the information.

