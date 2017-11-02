FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai telecoms firm AIS's profits up on more subscribers, lower costs
November 2, 2017 / 12:02 PM / in 5 hours

Thai telecoms firm AIS's profits up on more subscribers, lower costs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Advance Info Service Pcl (AIS) reported a 14 percent increase in third-quarter profits to 7.47 billion baht ($226 million) on Thursday, in line with expectations.

Growth was was driven by data and voice services and less pressure from regulatory and marketing costs.

The total number of subscribers increased to 40.2 million from 39.9 million a year ago, while average revenue per user increased 2.4 percent to 254 baht. Revenue from voice services was up 17 percent and data was up 21 percent.

Regulatory fees were down 15 percent from the same period last year, while marketing expenses dropped 32 percent.

AIS, which has about half of the wireless market in Thailand, also reported a 282 percent rise in revenue from its fixed-line broadband service, although this amounted to only 2.7 percent of total service revenues.

In September the company announced a deal to buy Internet service provider CL Loxinfo from Thaicom and Singapore’s Singtel.

AIS and Thaicom are subsidiares of InTouch Holdings . ($1 = 33.1100 baht) (Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

