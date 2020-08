Aug 7 (Reuters) - The alerts on U.S. infectious diseases expert Anthony Fauci’s comments at the Brown University webinar are wrong and have been withdrawn. Fauci’s comments on the coronavirus vaccine trial enrollment timeline was only applicable to Moderna’s vaccine trial and not Pfizer’s.

