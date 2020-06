June 9 (Reuters) - The alert on U.S. HHS office BARDA awarding $23.7 million to support AstraZeneca USA’s development of a COVID-19 treatment has been withdrawn, as it was wrongly tagged to Gilead Sciences Inc. The award was made to AstraZeneca PLC, unrelated to Gilead Sciences.

