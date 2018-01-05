FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Iran
Myanmar
Predictions 2018
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Special Reports
Deals
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Future Of Money
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
January 5, 2018 / 5:20 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Thailand's AIS signs roaming deal with state-run TOT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Advanced Info Service Pcl (AIS) , Thailand’s largest mobile operator, has signed a roaming agreement with state-run TOT Pcl until 2025 to broaden its coverage, TOT President Monchai Noosong said on Friday.

AIS will pay 13-14 billion baht a year ($404 million-$434.92 million) to take on lease 80 percent of TOT’s 2100 MHz spectrum for a total bandwidth of 15 MHz, he told a news conference.

AIS, partly owned by Singapore Telecommunications Ltd , will lease its towers to TOT for around 10 billion baht a year, he added.

This partnership is in line with the 20-year national strategy, the companies said in a statement. The strategy was laid out by the junta government that seized power in 2014.

$1 = 32.1900 baht Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai, Writing by Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.