CORRECTED-South Africa's ADvTECH expands schools business into east Africa

JOHANNESBURG, April 3 (Reuters) - South African private education group ADvTECH is buying a majority stake in a business that operates schools in Kenya and Uganda, it said on Tuesday, as part of a stated strategy to expand elsewhere in Africa.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

ADvTECH, along with rivals at home and abroad, has been expanding in Africa, where rising incomes have created a pool of customers willing to pay for private education.

The company acquired a majority stake in Scholé Ltd, a London-based education group which has been operating in Kenya and Uganda for six years.

ADvTECH, which operates high-end schools such as Crawford and Trinity House in South Africa, said the deal would add nine schools, five campuses and about 4,100 students to its portfolio. (Reporting by Patricia Aruo; Editing by MarkPotter)