Abu Dhabi bourse appoints Al Dhaheri as CEO - Abu Dhabi Media Office

DUBAI (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange has appointed Saeed Hamad Al Dhaheri as chief executive officer of the bourse, the Abu Dhabi media office tweeted on Sunday.

Al Dhaheri will “play a key role in executing the exchange’s strategic goals and overseeing its contribution to the growth and diversification of Abu Dhabi’s economy and the enhancement of its capital markets,” it tweeted.

His appointment comes shortly after the bourse was converted into a public joint shares company owned by the state holding company ADQ.