Dutch fintech Adyen to offer Poland's Blik payment system

WARSAW, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Dutch fintech Adyen will offer the Polish Payment Standard-developed Blik payment system to its customers, it said on Friday, making it available to online companies like Spotify, Uber and ebay.

The Polish Payment Standard (PSP) was created by a group of six Polish banks. It has embedded Blik in mobile banking apps, allowing users to pay online or in stores, withdraw money from ATMs and make transfers.

“This is another important moment in Blik’s development,” said Monika Krol, Vice President of the Management Board of PSP, in a statement.

“The next step in our cooperation with Adyen is service integration, which will be available in March 2020. After that, Adyen customers will be able to implement Blik on their platforms.”

Adyen serves merchant customers, pitching itself as being able to process almost any kind of payment. In 2019 it made local deals with Apple Pay and Google Pay, as well as Open Banking in Britain and M-Pesa in Kenya, among others. (Reporting by Alan Charlish; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)