Financials
September 19, 2018 / 6:17 AM / Updated an hour ago

Dutch payments company Adyen wins H&M as customer - report

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Dutch financial technology company Adyen will process payments for Swedish clothing chain H&M <, a Swedish technology news site reported on Wednesday, citing Adyen’s CEO.

Breakit quoted Adyen CEO Pieter van der Does in an interview as saying that H&M was a good fit with the company’s other major customers, which include Facebook and Netflix, because it operates stores across many countries and has significant online sales. (Reporting by Toby Sterling, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
