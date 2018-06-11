Adyen IPO price likely 240 euros per share, top of range -bookrunners

AMSTERDAM, June 11 (Reuters) - Shares in the initial public offering of Adyen, the Dutch payments company, are likely to price at the top of the 220-240 euro range indicated in the company’s prospectus, bookrunners said on Monday.

That suggests a valuation for the company, whose existing shareholders are selling a stake of up to 14.2 percent, of around 7.3 billion euros ($8.6 billion) when it lists on Wednesday.

In a statement, bookrunners described interest in the issue, whose books were covered “throughout the indicated range” within one hour of its launch last week, as “unprecedented” and said only a few institutions were likely to be allocated shares.