June 12, 2018 / 7:47 PM / Updated 6 hours ago

Adyen prices at top of range, worth 7.1 bln euros at IPO price

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, June 12 (Reuters) - Adyen, the Dutch fin-tech company whose payments processing technology is used by Facebook , Netflix and eBay, said on Tuesday its shares had been priced at the top of the indicated range in its initial public offering, valuing the company around 7.1 billion euros ($8.4 billion).

Existing shareholders are selling a 13.4 percent stake in the company to institutional investers in the offer, which Adyen said was highly oversubscribed, netting the sellers 947 million euros.

Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Adrian Croft

