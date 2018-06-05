FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 5, 2018 / 5:49 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Dutch payments firm Adyen valued at up to $8.3 bln in IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, June 5 (Reuters) - Dutch payments company Adyen said at the launch of its initial public offering on Tuesday its equity would be valued at 6.5 billion-7.1 billion euros ($7.3 billion-8.3 billion) in its June 13 listing.

Adyen, which provides the payments backend for Facebook, Netflix and eBay, is profitable and its IPO is one of the most prominent among European tech companies this year.

The offer will be entirely secondary, with existing shareholders selling up to a 14.2 percent stake in the company, worth as much as 947 million euros, the company’s prospectus showed. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

