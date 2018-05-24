Payments fintech firm Adyen says to list in Amsterdam in June

AMSTERDAM, May 24 (Reuters) - Adyen, a Dutch company that processes payments for Airbnb, Uber, Spotify and Netflix, on Thursday confirmed it plans to list on the Euronext stock market listing in June.

Sources told Reuters last month the company is eyeing a valuation of 6-9 billion euros ($7-$11 billion), making it the largest European tech IPO since Spotify’s listing.

In a statement, Adyen said existing shareholders are targeting the sale of a 15 percent stake.

In 2017, Adyen had adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 99 million euros, with net revenue up 38 percent to 218 million euros.