AMSTERDAM, June 13 (Reuters) - Shares in Adyen, , which handles the payments backend for Netflix , Facebook and eBay, surged more than 70 percent at the start of trading on Wednesday, following its initial public offering.

Shares were priced on Tuesday at 240 euros, the top of their indicated range, suggesting a market capitalization of 7.1 billion euros ($8.5 billion). Their first trade on Wednesday was at 400 euros. (Reporting by Toby Sterling, editing by Louise Heavens)