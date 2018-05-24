UPDATE 1-Payments firm Adyen to list in Amsterdam in June

(Updates with details)

By Toby Sterling

AMSTERDAM, May 24 (Reuters) - Adyen, a Dutch company that processes payments for Airbnb, Uber, Spotify and Netflix, plans to list on the Euronext stock market in June, it said on Thursday.

Sources familiar with the matter told Reuters last month the company was eyeing a valuation of 6-9 billion euros ($7-$11 billion), which would make it the largest tech IPO by a European company since Spotify’s April listing.

In a statement, Adyen said existing shareholders were aiming to sell a 15 percent stake.

In 2017, Adyen had adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 99 million euros, with net revenue up 38 percent to 218 million euros.

“This offering provides us with the freedom to keep building the company, while offering our shareholders a path to liquidity,” said chief executive and co-founder Pieter van der Does in the statement.

Current investors include Iconiq Capital, a Silicon Valley fund, which bought a stake of an undisclosed size at a $2.3 billion valuation in 2015.

Adyen, which competes with WorldPay owner Vantiv and France’s Worldline in a diverse landscape of payments companies, says it still has room to grow.

Chief Commercial Officer Roelant Prince said at a press briefing last month that merchants’ need to keep up with a bewildering array of mobile payment software would ensure the company continued to grow quickly.

It processed 108 billion euros worth of transactions in 2017, up 63 percent from 66 billion euros in 2016.

In January, Adyen won the contract to supply eBay’s payments, beating out PayPal, the former in-house payments service eBay spun out nearly three years ago. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Jason Neely and Mark Potter)