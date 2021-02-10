Adyen reports FY revenues up 28%, in line with estimates

AMSTERDAM, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Adyen NV on Wednesday said full year net revenue were up 28% to 684.2 million euros ($830 million), in line with estimates, and said it expects operating margins to improve “in the long term.”

The Dutch company that handles payment processing for Facebook and other large online firms reported full year earnings before interest, depreciation and amortization was 403 million euros, up from 317 million euros in 2019. ($1 = 0.8248 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling Editing by Shri Navaratnam)