Financials
February 27, 2020 / 6:51 AM / Updated an hour ago

Dutch fintech Adyen's H2 core profit jumps 37%

AMSTERDAM, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Adyen, a Dutch fintech company that processes payments for online merchants, including Facebook and Netflix, on Thursday posted a 37% jump in second-half core profits, driven by higher volumes of transactions by its customers.

Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 153.5 million euros ($166.8 million) in the second half of 2019, as net revenues jumped 43% to 275.6 million euros, Adyen said. ($1 = 0.9201 euros) (Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

