Dutch fintech firm Adyen's second-half earnings surge 83 pct

AMSTERDAM, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Adyen,, the Dutch company which processes payments for many of the world’s largest tech firms, reported an 83 percent jump in second-half core earnings on Wednesday.

The company, which listed in June and saw its share price double on its first day of trading from an initial public offer price of 240 euros per share, said core earnings totalled 111.7 million euros ($127.1 million) for July-December.

Its second half net revenue increased 54 percent from a year earlier to 192.5 million euros, helped by growing sales.

Its shares closed on Tuesday at 543.18 euros.