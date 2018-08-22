FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 22, 2018 / 6:01 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Dutch payments firm Adyen H1 sales surge 67 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Adyen, the Dutch company which processes payments for Netflix and Facebook, reported first-half net profit of 48.2 million euros ($55.1 million), up 75 percent from a year ago. Sales soared 67 percent to 156.4 million euros.

It was the first earnings report for the Amsterdam-based Adyen as a public company, whose stock surged 100 percent on the day of its initial public offering at 240 euros per share in June. ($1 = 0.8744 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

