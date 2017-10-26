FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada's Aecon Group to be sold to China's CCCI
October 26, 2017 / 10:19 AM / in an hour

Canada's Aecon Group to be sold to China's CCCI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Canadian construction company Aecon Group Inc said on Thursday it would be bought by China’s CCC International Holding Ltd in a deal with an enterprise value of $1.51 billion.

CCCI is the overseas investment and financing arm of engineering and construction company China Communications Construction Co Ltd.

CCCI will pay $20.37 per share in cash for each Aecon share, the companies said.

It was not immediately clear if the deal value is in U.S. dollars or Canadian dollars. (Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
